PSA: Too Faced's New Palettes Have FINALLY Been Released (There's One Caveat, Though)

Update: Earlier this month, we flipped out over the news that Too Faced's new Matte Chocolate Chip and White Chocolate palettes would finally be hitting stores. Well, the wait is (partially) over, because the palettes have been released on Sephora and Too Faced's websites. There's just one caveat, though: Both are completely sold out. But you can keep tabs on Too Faced's website (Matte Chocolate Chip is expected to be restocked on December 14) and sign up for Sephora's mailing list to get updates on availability.
Update (November 11, 2016): After months of anticipation, Too Faced's founder Jerrod Blandino has finally revealed the contents of the brand's new Chocolate Chip palettes in an Instagram post last night. The Chocolate Matte palette will feature 10 warm, matte hues, while the White Chocolate palette will contain what looks like a mix of matte and shimmery shades. Both palettes drop on Cyber Monday, but Chocolate Matte will be available on Too Faced's website and White Chocolate will be sold exclusively at Sephora. Did that make anyone else as hungry as it made me?
This story was originally published on April 29, 2016, at 12:30 p.m.
Another day, another reason to thank the Instagram gods. We’ve just learned — via a frenzy-inducing post — that the next covetable palette from kicky cosmetics company Too Faced will be a mini one with the adorable name Chocolate Chip.
Teased by Jerrod Blandino, the brand’s vivacious cofounder and creative director, the palette looks to be a direct descendant of cult-favorite Too Faced eyeshadow collections Chocolate Bar, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Bar, and Chocolate Bon Bons. All feature shades of shadow pigmented with cocoa powder and, amazingly, smell like chocolate, too.
The brand created these using research that shows the smell of chocolate can improve your mood, and with the idea in mind that the antioxidant- and moisturizer-rich sweet stuff can help improve skin. (Legend has it, Blandino was first introduced to the idea when getting a chocolate facial in Hawaii.)
While the brand couldn’t reveal anything beyond the tasty morsel dropped in Blandino’s IG post, we know this much: The travel-friendly compact is slated to launch spring 2017, and it will tap into the allure of white chocolate. And, if the first comments from diehard fans are any indication — “OMG!!!,” “I can't wait that long!!!!!,” and “I need this yesterday” — this bad boy will sell out fast.
Will the so-called #funsized release smell like white chocolate? And does white chocolate smell different than milk chocolate? (#Research.) For now, we have more questions than answers, but if past palettes have taught us anything, then this one will be sweet.
