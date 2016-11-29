Too Faced's Unicorn Tears Lipstick Looks Just As Magical As It Sounds

If you're looking for a festive makeup product to stash in a friend's stocking, Too Faced's new Unicorn Tears La Creme Lipstick may be the perfect choice. Though it came out late last year, people still aren't over it, and we can see why.
The sparkly lipstick sells for $22, and it can go over any lip color or stand on its own. Too Faced's website calls it "Iridescent Shimmer." It looks blue on the outside, but according to Allure, it's a sheer lavender when you put it on. Whatever it's on, it really does resemble something out of a fantasy novel.
The sparkly lipstick sells for $22, and it can go over any lip color or stand on its own. Too Faced's website calls it "Iridescent Shimmer." It looks blue on the outside, but according to Allure, it's a sheer lavender when you put it on. Whatever it's on, it really does resemble something out of a fantasy novel.
Advertisement
If that's not your shade, the same product comes in 20 different colors. It's made with White Lotus Flower Extract, which conditions the lips, and Power Peptides, which Too Faced claims stimulates collagen.
If, on the other hand, you can't get enough unicorn tears, you can use it pretty much anywhere imaginable.
If, on the other hand, you can't get enough unicorn tears, you can use it pretty much anywhere imaginable.
Advertisement