These Beauty Buys Just Landed In Stores — & People Are LOSING It

There are only a few events a year that make our beauty team collectively, well, freak the eff out. The epic drugstore beauty drop in January is one of them, Ulta's biyearly blowout is another, and our hearts go aflutter for Nordstrom's mid-summer extravaganza (even if we're lucky enough to try products for free).
But the one we truly lose our minds over? The big holiday beauty drop. Not only is there a slew of amazing deals and packages, but this is also the time beauty brands put out the shiniest, sparkliest, most lust-worthy launches of the season. Around this time, tiny gasps and audible squeals at our desks are normal — and quite frequent — whenever the mail comes.
That's why — despite the fact that we've yet to reach Halloween or Thanksgiving — we're so excited to share the sources of our giddiness. Ahead, we've rounded up the most covetable beauty-product launches so far. Sure, they're meant to be gifted...but, in this case, it can be to yourself.
But the one we truly lose our minds over? The big holiday beauty drop. Not only is there a slew of amazing deals and packages, but this is also the time beauty brands put out the shiniest, sparkliest, most lust-worthy launches of the season. Around this time, tiny gasps and audible squeals at our desks are normal — and quite frequent — whenever the mail comes.
That's why — despite the fact that we've yet to reach Halloween or Thanksgiving — we're so excited to share the sources of our giddiness. Ahead, we've rounded up the most covetable beauty-product launches so far. Sure, they're meant to be gifted...but, in this case, it can be to yourself.