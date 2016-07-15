This is not a drill: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will officially begin July 22, and the beauty deals are out of this world. Now, we understand that there is a bit of sale fatigue happening right now, so let us put it in perspective. We got a preview of the goods earlier this week, and this sale is setting the bar high for all beauty sales, thanks to the wide range of brands and big discounts.
From Diptyque to Dior, Tom Ford to Clinique, Nordstrom has us covered. In fact, we’re officially calling it the beauty fanatic's Treat Yo’Self Day (thanks, Tom Haverford). What you need to know: If you’re too eager to wait until later in the month, you can still sign up for the Nordstrom Rewards program and access the deals now (the pre-sale started yesterday). The sale runs until August online and in-store.
There's a lot to choose from, so we rounded up some of our favorites to get you started. Take a peek, and then tell us in the comments what you'd love to get your hands on.
