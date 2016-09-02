Think of it as a holiday for beauty devotees: For three weeks starting September 4, Ulta Beauty is giving us major discounts on the most wanted products, revealing fresh new deals every day.



During the 21 Days of Beauty event, you can score on full-sized makeup and skin-care products — ones you'd actually want and would be buying anyway. Most of the daily featured items are 50% off, so this sale is bound to tip the scales in favor of you grabbing that edgy new lip shade you’ve been wanting to try. The sale is also loaded with plenty of practical buys that you’ll use again and again, like neutral palettes from Stila and potent skin care from Philosophy. Finally, a few items have even the most jaded of beauty editors marking their calendars in anticipation. (We're talking buy-one-get-one Clarisonic replacement brush heads, which never seem to go on sale.)



There are more than 34 deals packed into the 21 days, peppered with in-store events, demos, and free gifts. Click ahead to see each of the daily deals, and set your shopping reminders now — because if flash sales have taught us anything, it’s that supplies go faster than you can blend your contour. And if you need encouragement, we're here to give it: The holidays are still a ways off, so you deserve a guilt-free end-of-summer treat to tide yourself over.

