Let me ask you: Did you bake a cake for Harry Potter's 11th birthday? Collect wands, Mad Eye Moody marbles, or wizard robe Snuggies? Paint your face in honor of your favorite Quidditch team? Make your own Butterbeer?
If you answered yes to any of the above — or to all of the above, like me — congratulations, you're a true Harry Potter nerd. Which means you're likely losing it over Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them on November 18, not to mention all the amazing HP makeup items flooding the internet in anticipation of its release. (See here and here.)
So, to really kick our obsession into high gear, we consulted Georgetown professor Carol Dover, who taught the course "Magical Marvels: Knights of Old & Harry Potter." She helped us find our house, our standout traits, and the makeup best suited for each. Think of it as beauty horoscopes — for Hogwarts witches.
