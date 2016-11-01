If you're a Harry Potter fan, then today is not just another Tuesday. It is T-minus 17 days until Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them hits theaters. With each day that passes, we grow more excited to see the next big-screen chapter of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world. And a tantalizing bit of news about the possibility of seeing a familiar face just put us Potterheads in a tizzy.
Actor Ezra Miller — who plays the mysterious character named Credence — dropped a hint during a Fantastic Beasts video he filmed for Entertainment Weekly. The Potter nerd gave a 60-second-long lesson on a chapter of wizarding history pertinent to the film. He points out that the film takes place in 1926, which is around the time that Gellert Grindelwald — the nastiest Dark Wizard until Voldemort — started breaking bad. According to Miller, the coincidental timing of the film "might be connected — it might not be connected — but might be connected to Grindelwald's rise to power."
Now, Grindelwald was actually close friends with a bloke by the name of Albus Dumbledore — before he became his nemesis, that is. That means that the odds of a young Dumbledore showing up in Fantastic Beasts are looking better than ever. Miller adds, "If you are freaking out as hard as I am right now, then thank you. Because it's good to not be alone." We second that, Ezra. And remember, fans: Even if Dumbledore doesn't show up in this movie, there are four more films for that opportunity to arise.
