Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is easily one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the year, but we still have just over a month before Newt Scamander lands in New York with his case full of magical creatures.
Now, the final trailer before the film hits theaters on November 18 has been released, and it really packs a punch. Obviously, we've been carefully extracting each and every clue it has to offer.
Here's what we've learned so far:
Percival Graves (Colin Farrell) is a wizard that is tired of living in hiding.
There's new magic to behold in America that we haven't seen before in England (or at Hogwarts).
There seems to be a connection to Gellert Grindelwald. Could he be the villain?
The climate between non-magic people (No-Majs) and wizards in 1920s New York is extremely hostile.
We'll get a look at many new amazing creatures we've never even heard of before.
There could be a romance brewing between New Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Porpentina 'Tina' Goldstein (Katherine Waterston).
No-Maj protesters say witches are to blame for all the unexplainable hullaballoo they encounter.
Mr. Scamander could be in way over his head.
"This could mean war."
Watch the full trailer below.
