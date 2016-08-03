If you've finished drying your eyes after reading Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and coming to terms with J.K. Rowling's proclamation that the play really is her last Harry Potter story, we've got some good news for you. Warner Bros. made its official announcement that Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is the first in a trilogy, and set the dates for movies two and three.
According to a press release from the studio, the second movie will also be directed by David Yates (director of the first Beasts movie, as well as the last four HP flicks), and written by Rowling. That movie will come out on November 16, 2018. Variety reports that the third movie is expected to hit theaters November 2020. Before you complain about the wait, remember that Rowling has shown us time and again that you can't rush genius.
"The second Fantastic Beasts moves deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world, where Newt and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances," says the Warner Bros. statement.
Rowling has told fans that the story of Newt Scamander's adventures in America would be continued after the first movie, due out November 18. This, however, is our first tiny peek at what the second movie will entail. Because even though we have no idea how the story of Newt's (Eddie Redmayne) escaped beasts will unfold or conclude, we always need more.
