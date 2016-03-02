Story from Movies

J.K. Rowling Just Made Her Fans' Day With This Movie News

Erin Donnelly
Photo: David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock.
It's no secret that Warner Bros. has serious plans to make Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them a big franchise. Still, getting confirmation straight from J.K. Rowling is pretty damn exciting.

This week the author confirmed that Fantastic Beasts, the Harry Potter prequel and spin-off inspired by her book of the same name, will be a trilogy. Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston star in the film, which will be released in November. Details about the subsequent films have not been released.

Rowling shared the news in a tweet. Alas, the same tweet dispelled one fan's hope that this summer's Harry Potter play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, would be turned into a film. It will, however, be made into a book, so chin up. Rest assured we'll be up to our ears in Rowling mania through the end of the decade, at least.
