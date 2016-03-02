J.K. Rowling Just Made Her Fans' Day With This Movie News

It's no secret that Warner Bros. has serious plans to make Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them a big franchise. Still, getting confirmation straight from J.K. Rowling is pretty damn exciting.
This week the author confirmed that Fantastic Beasts, the Harry Potter prequel and spin-off inspired by her book of the same name, will be a trilogy. Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston star in the film, which will be released in November. Details about the subsequent films have not been released.
Rowling shared the news in a tweet. Alas, the same tweet dispelled one fan's hope that this summer's Harry Potter play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, would be turned into a film. It will, however, be made into a book, so chin up. Rest assured we'll be up to our ears in Rowling mania through the end of the decade, at least.
This week the author confirmed that Fantastic Beasts, the Harry Potter prequel and spin-off inspired by her book of the same name, will be a trilogy. Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston star in the film, which will be released in November. Details about the subsequent films have not been released.
Rowling shared the news in a tweet. Alas, the same tweet dispelled one fan's hope that this summer's Harry Potter play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, would be turned into a film. It will, however, be made into a book, so chin up. Rest assured we'll be up to our ears in Rowling mania through the end of the decade, at least.
You heard wrong, I'm afraid. #CursedChild is a play. #FantasticBeasts will be 3 movies, though! https://t.co/7tvw4rolcR— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 29, 2016
Advertisement