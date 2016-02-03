The former witches and wizards of the Harry Potter film series are going to have to wait patiently for the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, just like the rest of us Muggles (or No-Maj, as we are apparently called in America).
In a newly released video from Warner Bros. showing highlights from a Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios Orlando, cast members from the original franchise discuss their take on the new movie. Consensus: They are excited.
"We are excited to see Fantastic Beasts as fans," Bonnie Wright (a.k.a. Ginny Weasley) said. "We're going to have to wait until November to watch the full thing." Wright's movie brother Rupert Grint said Fantastic Beasts "looks amazing." Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) declared he's "really excited to go back into that universe. It's great to go watch it as a fan." Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Katie Leung (Cho Chang) also shared their enthusiastic thoughts.
In a newly released video from Warner Bros. showing highlights from a Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios Orlando, cast members from the original franchise discuss their take on the new movie. Consensus: They are excited.
"We are excited to see Fantastic Beasts as fans," Bonnie Wright (a.k.a. Ginny Weasley) said. "We're going to have to wait until November to watch the full thing." Wright's movie brother Rupert Grint said Fantastic Beasts "looks amazing." Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) declared he's "really excited to go back into that universe. It's great to go watch it as a fan." Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Katie Leung (Cho Chang) also shared their enthusiastic thoughts.
Advertisement
For those angling for a behind-the-scenes look at the actual movie, a newly released featurette further introduces the characters and the world of Fantastic Beasts.
The movie, which was written by J.K. Rowling herself, stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, a British wizard in 1926 New York. But this time around, you're going to be rooting for Newt, Tina, Queenie, and Jacob instead of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Yes, Newt — who comes to New York with a briefcase full of creatures — teams up with sisters Tina (Katherine Waterston) and Queenie (Alison Sudol) and No-Maj Jacob (Dan Fogler). How does Jacob end up involved? Well, Fogler says he's a war veteran just trying to start a bakery. "All four central characters are outsiders," producer David Heyman explains. "Part of the journey of this for each of them is coming into themselves."
The movie, which was written by J.K. Rowling herself, stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, a British wizard in 1926 New York. But this time around, you're going to be rooting for Newt, Tina, Queenie, and Jacob instead of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Yes, Newt — who comes to New York with a briefcase full of creatures — teams up with sisters Tina (Katherine Waterston) and Queenie (Alison Sudol) and No-Maj Jacob (Dan Fogler). How does Jacob end up involved? Well, Fogler says he's a war veteran just trying to start a bakery. "All four central characters are outsiders," producer David Heyman explains. "Part of the journey of this for each of them is coming into themselves."
But just as Wright said, we're all going to have to wait until November 18. If you like period costumes on top of your magic, this looks like a dream come true. (We're already planning our Queenie Halloween costume. Is that pink velvet we see?)
Advertisement