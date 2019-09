This week, J.K. Rowling revealed a new entry in the Harry Potter lexicon — an Americanized version of a term with which anyone who has ever read the books or seen the movies (or, you know, lived in the last two decades) is already highly familiar.According to the author — who would know best, theoretically — while English wizards refer to non-magical people as "muggles," their neighbors across the pond refer to those in the wizardry-bereft set as "no-maj."Yep, as in "no magic," with one less syllable.Officially: We don't like it. And we're not alone. Potter fans across the internet are expressing their displeasure with this sudden shift to a less snazzy, more literal term.