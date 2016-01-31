With its slow, steady tease of information and videos, Warner Bros. is successfully keeping us in a low-grade fever of anticipation from now until the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in far, far-off November. The latest bit of infectious hype comes courtesy of a behind-the-scenes video.
While many of the clips shown here are the same ones we've seen in the trailer released in December, the latest video lets the actors express their own enthusiasm for their characters. "It's just unlike anything I've ever been a part of," gushes Eddie Redmayne, who plays magizoologist Newt Scamander, whose escaped beasts are the catalyst for an "insane amount of events that just cause chaos."
In order to play the part of Tina Goldstein, Katherine Waterston says, "You kind of have to ignore your own sense of wonder."
While the movie centers on four adults (Alison Sudol is Goldstein's sister, Queenie; Dan Fogler is "nomaj" Jacob), they seem to share something very important with J.K. Rowling's better-known characters: "Part of the journey for each of them is coming into themselves," explains producer David Heyman.
With this video, we're also seeing a bit more of an entirely new attraction that this prequel has which the Potter movies didn't: a sumptuous 1920s New York setting and delightful costumes. But who are we kidding? We're still in it for the monsters and magic, too.
