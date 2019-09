The women went back and forth repeatedly, with McGarry insisting that Rowling explain why she supported a Twitter user called Brian Spanner, and Rowling insisting that McGarry provide proof of the allegation. "You tweet support of a misogynist abuser," McGarry wrote in a since-removed tweet . "You talk of Twitter abuse and then (metaphorically) cuddle up to trolls."Rowling took McGarry's accusation seriously enough to remind her that she was in dangerous territory. "You are a politician making a public accussation," Rowling pointed out. "Show me where I have defended abuse, misogynist trolling."McGarry continued to make accussations against the author, who eventually said that the pol would either need to provide proof or an apology. After several more tweets, McGarry eventually obliged, sending Rowling a contextless image she'd screengrabbed; she also claimed that Rowling had posted some "very positive" things about the potty-mouthed user in the past.