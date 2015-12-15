How excited are we for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them? To quote Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander, "just a smidge." Oh, who are we kidding? We're really, really pumped.
The film, due out November 18, 2016, is the closest thing Harry Potter fans will get to a prequel anytime soon. J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay for the film, which takes another look at the wizard world. This time the action takes place in New York, where a magizoologist named Newt Scamander causes trouble with his case packed with magical beasts.
The much-anticipated trailer just went online today, so watch below to get a taste of what's to come. So good to have you back, J.K.
