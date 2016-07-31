It has been nine years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published. (Try not to let that make you feel old.) Since then, there have been movies and theme-park rides, Quidditch became a massive IRL sport, a Quidditch pong drinking game hit the scene, and, most recently, a play opened in London's West End: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
That last one should sound familiar. A book of the same name hit shelves at 12:01 a.m. on July 31. The date is no accident. It's actually the birthday shared by J.K. Rowling and her most famous fictional creation, The Boy Who Lived himself, Harry Potter. Just ask Sarah Hyland, who points out that it is also her co-star Rico Rodriquez's big day.
I'll say the same thing every year. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @StarringRico!!!! ILL ALWAYS BE JEALOUS YOU SHARE ONE WITH HARRY POTTER! 🎂⚡️— Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) July 31, 2016
Rowling spent last night at a book launch/birthday party. She has said that this is, indeed, the end of Harry Potter's story. Don't worry too much about that — we've heard that one before.
A quick scroll through your Twitter feed shows you the highs and lows of Potterdom.
When you hear the delivery man at the door with your #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild pic.twitter.com/Vi8gSOvv7j— Harry Potter Fans (@__HpFans__) July 31, 2016
I'm starting to realize how much I missed the feeling of hoping a Harry Potter book is not sold out #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild #tonight— Altaf (@altafnanavati) July 31, 2016
For some, it was all about avoiding spoilers. Politely not asking to be spoiled is one way to go.
Let's keep all those #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild #Spoilers to ourselves, shall we?— Tina Braz (@Tina_Braz) July 31, 2016
Another choice, apparently, is taking extreme measures for those that might wish to spoil it for you.
If I see any spoilers about the new book, I swear to God I will find you & kill you, you've been warned #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild— chelsea (@waverlyshoot) July 31, 2016
Others couldn't be bothered by the whole thing, except to tweet about it. Since the book is adapted from a story by J.K. Rowling and not Rowling herself, we could call these folks Potter Purists.
The fact that JK Rowling just helped write the book and it is a play based on a story is turning me off tbh. #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild— Ello Bae (@aji_amie) July 31, 2016
Throwing straight-up shade is also a choice.
No, really, thank you to the writers of #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild for giving me so much more confidence in my own writing. #spoilers— Putin's Useful Idiot (@BirdG81) June 9, 2016
You could be like Darren Criss and simply relish how far you have come since you donned your Ravenclaw scarf and asked your mom to drive you to the bookstore for the midnight release of the latest Potter prose.
#HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild will be the first HP book I buy that wasn't purchased with my parents' money. #AdultLyfe— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 31, 2016
Or, marvel at how old we have all become in the process.
I love how when I passed a book store with a huge crowd for #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild , it was all what I used to call grownups...— Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 31, 2016
However you choose to celebrate the day, keeps those wands where they belong and keep the spoilers to a minimum. Just revel in the magic...
I wasn't sure if I would like it, but I am in love. It is amazing, guys. I am so happy right now. #HarryPotterAndTheCursedChild— DGC (@DGCsays) July 31, 2016
...o the Harry Potter filter on Snapchat.
Harry Potter vibes on snapchat pic.twitter.com/CLnxHvaUEB— Queen of Saigon (@omolaramart) July 31, 2016