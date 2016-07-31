Harry Potter & The Cursed Child Is Finally Here & Everyone Is Thrilled

Leigh Raper
Photo: Warner Bros/Photofest.
It's time to head back to Hogwarts.

It has been nine years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was published. (Try not to let that make you feel old.) Since then, there have been movies and theme-park rides, Quidditch became a massive IRL sport, a Quidditch pong drinking game hit the scene, and, most recently, a play opened in London's West End: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

That last one should sound familiar. A book of the same name hit shelves at 12:01 a.m. on July 31. The date is no accident. It's actually the birthday shared by J.K. Rowling and her most famous fictional creation, The Boy Who Lived himself, Harry Potter. Just ask Sarah Hyland, who points out that it is also her co-star Rico Rodriquez's big day.
Rowling spent last night at a book launch/birthday party. She has said that this is, indeed, the end of Harry Potter's story. Don't worry too much about that — we've heard that one before.

A quick scroll through your Twitter feed shows you the highs and lows of Potterdom.
Anticipation was not an all-time high, but more like a post-Slurpee sugar high.

For some, it was all about avoiding spoilers. Politely not asking to be spoiled is one way to go.

Another choice, apparently, is taking extreme measures for those that might wish to spoil it for you.


Others couldn't be bothered by the whole thing, except to tweet about it. Since the book is adapted from a story by J.K. Rowling and not Rowling herself, we could call these folks Potter Purists.

Throwing straight-up shade is also a choice.


You could be like Darren Criss and simply relish how far you have come since you donned your Ravenclaw scarf and asked your mom to drive you to the bookstore for the midnight release of the latest Potter prose.

Or, marvel at how old we have all become in the process.


However you choose to celebrate the day, keeps those wands where they belong and keep the spoilers to a minimum. Just revel in the magic...

...o the Harry Potter filter on Snapchat.
