Ariana Grande is one of the biggest Harry Potter fans in Hollywood. The pop star has long been outspoken about her love of anything to do with the beloved franchise. She snapchatted her trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter back in January. She once tweeted about owning Draco Malfoy pillowcases when she was 9 years old. For her 23rd birthday last month, Grande's friends composed a Harry Potter-themed rap and shot an accompanying music video. And she recently started reading the whole series all over again.
But Grande's latest show of dedication to the wizarding world has reached a whole new level. The singer took to Instagram to share her brand-new custom Harry Potter jacket. The back of the intricate topper is embroidered with Dumbledore's face and reads, "Dumbledore's Army." Grande captioned the video, "muggle in the streets wizard in da sheets." She also thanked the maker of her ridiculously amazing custom jacket.
The embroidery artist behind the superfan creation shared a couple of close-ups of the handiwork. Pretty spellbinding if you ask us!
