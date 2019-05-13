Skip navigation!
Jackets
Fashion
Fenty Is Already Pushing Inclusivity
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Jackets
Workout Clothes
7 Running Jackets That Can Survive Spring Showers
Cory Stieg
May 13, 2019
Fashion
Why Was Black Camp Left Out Of The Met Exhibit?
Channing Hargrove
May 7, 2019
Shopping
These Essential Spring Jackets Are Plus-Size Friendly And Super Affordable
Emily Ruane
Apr 26, 2019
Fashion
Meghan Markle Can’t Stop Repeating This J.Crew Jacket
Meghan Markle is, unquestionably, a style icon. Whether she’s wearing a glamorous Givenchy gown or super casual Adidas sneakers, the Duchess of
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
25 On-Trend Blazers To Add To Your Closet ASAP
Blzr szn is a year round 24/7 affair. In the desert where the temps are hot during the day and cold at night? There’s a blazer for that. Heading to
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
We're Taking A Safari With These 17 Desert-Ready Jackets
"To your right, you'll see a dazzle of zebras drinking by the watering hole. And further up on your left, that's a herd of elephants." Can you imagine it?
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The Underrated Coat Style Everyone Should Own
There's only a very small window of the year when light outerwear comes into play (okay, unless you live in L.A., S.F., or San Diego... shhh). But those
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
How To Wear Blazers Like Our Instagram Crush Nnenna Echem
You know them well: Those people whose Instagram feeds are on point, all the time. Their aesthetic is so cohesive that when you see their photos, you
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
24 Spring Jackets That'll Solve All Your Transitional Weathe...
Pack up your puffers, store away your parkas and send your wool coats to the dry cleaners — spring is nearly here. We know, we know, the weather outside
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
27 Puffer Jackets That Make Being Bundled Look Chic
For better or for worse, Hotline Bling's success is just as relevant today as it was in 2015. While we expect the Drake memes may never die (at least in
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Love Barack Obama’s ‘44’ Bomber Jacket? Here's Where To Buy It
Michelle Obama isn't the only one who has liberated her sense of style, post-White House. While the former First Lady is sweeping all over the nation on
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
Calling It: This Unexpected Jacket Shape Will Be Spring's Sl...
It may still be the depth of winter (pause for a collective ughhh), but we’ve detected the comeback of a classic outerwear trend that’s already got us
by
Amanda Randone
Fashion
Offset Is The Most Careful Off-White Model Ever
On Wednesday, Virgil Abloh presented his latest collection for his label Off-White during Paris Men's Fashion Week featuring a few familiar faces, like
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Men Really Seem To Hate This Rent The Runway Hot Pink Faux Fur Coat
The subscription-based, short-term rental model has infiltrated just about every part of daily life, including how we shop for clothes, thanks to Amazon
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
23 Faux Fur Coats You'll Want To Bundle Up In
We're still in the deep throes of the raging debate regarding the ethics of animal fur in fashion. While some still can't live without it, the polarizing
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
The Going-Out Clothes We'll Actually Wear Out This Winter
It takes a certain amount of styling finesse to master the "going-out" look during winter. And oftentimes it's just easier to cancel plans and stay
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
The Best Down Jackets — According To Shoppers Who Aren't Shi...
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star &
by
Bobby Schuessler
Fashion
This Winter: Pile On As Many Coats As Possible
A noble ogre named Shrek once said “Onions have layers. Ogres have layers. Onions have layers. You get it. We both have layers.” Yes, he was referring
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
21 Capes That Will Instantly Make Your Outfit More Chic
The beauty of a cape is that they’re actually a simple way to make it look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you really did. In fact,
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
The Cropped Coat Is A Petite Girl's Best Friend For Fall
To all the petite girls who have their tailor on speed dial, we feel you. Finding the perfect pair of pants, the coziest coat, or the slinkiest of dresses
by
Rebekkah Easley
Fashion
21 Camel Coats To Get You Over That Winter Hump
By now, we've covered every color of the rainbow — electric blue is on track to be the next color of the season, lime green was the color seen 'round
by
Rebekkah Easley
Jackets
Winter's Got Nothing On These 18 Extra-Long Puffers
Think about it — when the weather gets tough (like car buried under a foot of snow, subways shut down, coffee shop closed kind of tough), what do you
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore Prince Harry's Puffer Coat — & Now We Wan...
Meghan Markle may have just completed her first tour as a royal with new husband Prince Harry, but we're still not done talking about what she wore during
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Name Your Price: Here Are The Best Leather Jackets For Every Budget
Sweater weather may be upon us, but let's not forget that this time of year brings about one of our other favorite pieces of clothing: the leather jacket.
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
16 Not-Your-Average Black Blazers That Feel Anything But Meh
For such a widely respected wardrobe staple, after time, the black blazer can start to feel, well, pretty lackluster. Of course, it's a classic item
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Trench Coats Are Cool & All, But They're Way Better Oversized
Oversized puffers, sweaters, blazers, even pants, are purposely being made two or three sizes too big. After the long reign of "skinny" everything (jeans,
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Lady Gaga Decided To Take The Power Back — & Wear The Pants
On Monday, Lady Gaga finally confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend Christian Carino during a speech at Elle's Women in Hollywood event, calling him
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
From Puffers To Faux Fur, Here's Every Coat You Can Buy At Zara
Similar to when Zara drops its first swimwear collection of the season and we all rush to (& probably crash) Zara.com like a hoard of deal-diver moms on
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Wrap Yourself Up Like A Fashion Burrito In These 16 Teddy Coats
It's barely October and we're already kind-of over winter. The days are getting shorter, and prying ourselves out of bed in the morning is getting less
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
It's Time To Start Thinking About Coats
The days are getting shorter, mornings cooler, and the clocks are set to go back in less than a month. Sigh. Clearly, winter is coming (even if we can't
by
Laura Hinson
More Stories
