The focal point of Gigi’s street style look was clearly her oversized leather jacket, but she wore more standout items and trends. On the pricier end, Gigi was wearing a Prada shoulder bag and Mansur Gavriel ballet flats , which she’s worn on several occasions. And we more than approve of her taking on the ballet flat trend , along with the maxi skirt trend . A black maxi skirt will serve you all year long and is particularly a great fall staple On the less expensive, more casual end, Gigi also paired the jacket with a cropped ribbed tank top and styled her look with a worn-in baseball cap and ‘90s oval sunglasses (we found an Amazon sunglasses replica). These may live in your wardrobe so you're already a couple steps closer to achieving Gigi Hadid's street style. But if not, you can shop our under-$50 picks above to create inexpensive yet elevated outfits.