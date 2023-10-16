Thanks To Mango, We Can All Dress Like Gigi Hadid This Autumn

Gigi Hadid has cemented herself as one of the “It girls” when it comes to street style. Her signature is mixing high-end specialty items with basics for effortlessly cool looks. This means that, with a little ingenuity, we, too, can emulate her chic-meets-casual 'fits with the right statement piece. Take, for example, an autumn-ready outfit she recently was spotted in.
Never shy about layering, Gigi loves a good outerwear piece. Just recently, during Paris Fashion Week, the model was seen sporting an off-duty look that caught our interest; a genuine, boxy, and perfectly worn-in leather jacket from Mango. And an even bigger shocker: it’s not sold out yet!
Read on for our guide to achieving Gigi Hadid's PFW street style yourself, from budget-friendly options and high-street dupes, to styling inspiration direct from Miss Hadid herself.
Okay, we’ll admit right off the bat that this Mango leather jacket is a splurge item. But we were pretty surprised that it comes from an accessible reader-favorite brand rather than an unattainable luxury fashion house, so we just had to share this find with you. The Oversized Worn-Effect Leather Jacket is made from 100% genuine bovine leather, which reflects its £340 price tag.
We’re particularly obsessed with the worn-in texture and lighter, distressed edges and seams that give a vintage feel with some modern flare. The oversized, boxy silhouette likewise offers a cool-girl edge. Wear it over a crop top like Gigi or over a chunky knit as the weather gets colder.
How to get Gigi's look
The focal point of Gigi’s street style look was clearly her oversized leather jacket, but she wore more standout items and trends. On the pricier end, Gigi was wearing a Prada shoulder bag and Mansur Gavriel ballet flats, which she’s worn on several occasions. And we more than approve of her taking on the ballet flat trend, along with the maxi skirt trend. A black maxi skirt will serve you all year long and is particularly a great autumn staple.
On the less expensive, more casual end, Gigi also paired the jacket with a cropped ribbed tank top and styled her look with a worn-in baseball cap and ‘90s oval sunglasses (we found an Amazon replica). These may live in your wardrobe so you're already a couple steps closer to achieving Gigi Hadid's street style. But if not, you can shop our under-£20 picks above to create inexpensive yet elevated outfits.
