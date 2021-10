6 Top Coat Trends Keeping Us Cosy This Season

Say what you will about autumn and winter fashion – the cosy knitwear and do-it-all midi dresses moody florals and funky retro patterns – it all takes a back seat to your choice of outerwear . Whether you like to bundle up in faux fur , belt an oversized trench or shimmy into a sleek wool overcoat , your outerwear will define all your outfits for the next several months. A hardworking fashion friend, you need something that you can slip on without a second thought, safe in the knowledge that it’ll keep you toasty on frosty mornings and is roomy enough for all those layers of jumpers and scarves. You might want pockets to stuff your gloves, mask and phone in; maybe you want it to stand up to a British downpour if you forget your brolly. It should be stylish but not so trendy that you'll be sick of it come New Year’s Day.