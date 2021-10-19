6 Top Coat Trends Keeping Us Cosy This Season

Say what you will about autumn and winter fashion – the cosy knitwear and do-it-all midi dresses, moody florals and funky retro patterns – it all takes a back seat to your choice of outerwear. Whether you like to bundle up in faux fur, belt an oversized trench or shimmy into a sleek wool overcoat, your outerwear will define all your outfits for the next several months. A hardworking fashion friend, you need something that you can slip on without a second thought, safe in the knowledge that it’ll keep you toasty on frosty mornings and is roomy enough for all those layers of jumpers and scarves. You might want pockets to stuff your gloves, mask and phone in; maybe you want it to stand up to a British downpour if you forget your brolly. It should be stylish but not so trendy that you'll be sick of it come New Year’s Day.
So, not a fashion choice to be taken lightly nor a simple one to make. Coats, after all, are often the most expensive pieces in our wardrobes – seasonless, year-after-year quality can be costly. Luckily, we’ve scoured the high street, our favourite independent designers and luxury brands to bring together an edit of the best this season has to offer across a range of price points. If you’re after a seasonal classic like a ‘90s-style puffer (à la high-tech fave The North Face), a work-ready camel overcoat or a boxy aviator jacket, there are plenty of options here. Those who want to make a statement will also find plenty of rainbow shades and statement cuts.
Ready to find your winter warmer? Read on for six of autumn/winter 2021’s best coat trends and where to shop them now.
Puffer coats
On a bitterly cold morning, a good quality puffer jacket is the second best thing to staying cocooned in bed. Thick and padded, these coats will keep you toasty, shield you from the wind and are often waterproof, making them the most practical choice on this list for soggy British winters. Vegans out there, don't worry. Some designs here, like Colmar's Down and The North Face's 1996, are filled with traditional goose feather but the rest are animal-free. In fact, Save The Duck prides itself on how many ducks each of its jackets saves (17 in this case). Alternatively, Didriksons offers a more sustainable option with a blend of recycled polyester.
Trench coats
Recalling silent film stars and hardboiled detectives, a rain-soaked Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's and Burberry at its very best, a trench coat is perhaps the most iconic outerwear in history. You really can't go wrong with it. From classic beige to khaki green, greys, blues and black, it adds a touch of old school elegance to any outfit. Sure, it's not the thickest nor the warmest coat on this list but it'll do perfectly throughout autumn, layered over knits: great for chilly mornings and sweaty commutes alike. Pack yours away once winter truly sets in. You'll be glad of it come spring's thaw.
Longline wool coats
Boxy, structured, masculine, workwear-inspired wool coats are a hit year after year. Slip one on and you'll instantly feel more grown up and put together, even if you're wearing sweats underneath and popping to the corner shop for yet another packet of Hobnobs. Combining this sophisticated cut with a bold, rainbow bright will have you standing out in a sea of autumn neutrals, beiges, browns and blacks. Dopamine dressing at its very best.
Shearling coats
Combining the edge of a leather jacket with the cosiness of fuzzy borg material, a shearling coat is the best of both worlds, offering style and substance. It'll keep you cosy on your early morning coffee run but also looks effortlessly stylish, especially when paired with autumn/winter's other essential: chunky ankle boots.
Faux fur coats
Super soft, thick and fuzzy, these faux fur coats will have you feeling like you're wearing a blanket out of the house. Faux fur is nothing new, of course – we see iterations of the stuff year after year. What we're excited about is the sheer amount of choice out there. You've got options of every length – from longline coats to cropped jackets – simple, block colours and funky prints and patterns. The world really is your faux fur oyster.
Quilted coats
Not a fan of the puffer's thick padding? Why not try a quilted coat? It's the puffer's slimmer, more streamlined cousin and is just as warming and cosy. It's less '90s pop star, more your nan on the way to the shops (in a cool way of course).
