As our tastes in outerwear vary from cropped and furry to sleek and knee-length, so do our budgets. The cost of a nice coat can run higher than we're comfortable shelling in out in one setting, so we set off to prove you can still get a good coat for less than a Christmas holiday flight. Ahead are 17 picks under £150 that are a far cry from the same black peacoat you've been wearing out for years. Bring it on winter.