Having binged I May Destroy You in a matter of weeks, we were starting to miss Michaela Coel and her killer cheekbones. But, lucky us, we're about to see the BAFTA award-winning actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright and poet (phew!) in the windows of over 500 Oxfam shops up and down the country. Why? Coel is the new face of the charity shop's #SecondHandSeptember campaign, which launched last year to raise awareness about the detrimental impact fast fashion has on both the planet and the people up and down supply chains.
“I’m honoured to be the face of Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign this year," Coel said in a statement. "When presented with the data from Oxfam on the impact of fast fashion I felt compelled to add my voice to this cause; I hope it raises awareness and encourages us to reflect on our buying habits and to consider how small changes can have a huge impact on the environment – and in turn the fight against poverty.”
Coel will be sporting second-hand clothes found on Oxfam's online shop (which, by the way, is a treasure trove of vintage and second-hand gems, from Laura Ashley dresses to Burberry trenches), which will be available to buy in Selfridges' Oxford Street store from 7th September. Selfridges isn't the only brand to be supporting the charity shop's drive though: you can shop one-of-a-kind pieces on eBay, which has joined forces with Oxfam to host an auction on 10th September, while luxury fashion resale site Vestiaire Collective is hosting a charity sale of items donated by celebrities on 16th September.
While the campaign was launched last year to reflect shoppers' growing demand for affordable, environmentally-conscious clothing, it's needed now more than ever. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the charity sector greatly, with Oxfam losing around £5 million a month during lockdown. With all proceeds from the campaign going towards the charity's mission to beat poverty around the world, and planet and people-friendly fashion being more vital than ever before, you'll find us first on the shop floor rummaging for some vintage and second-hand gems this September.