Having binged I May Destroy You in a matter of weeks, we were starting to miss Michaela Coel and her killer cheekbones. But, lucky us, we're about to see the BAFTA award-winning actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright and poet (phew!) in the windows of over 500 Oxfam shops up and down the country. Why? Coel is the new face of the charity shop 's #SecondHandSeptember campaign, which launched last year to raise awareness about the detrimental impact fast fashion has on both the planet and the people up and down supply chains.