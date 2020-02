Though we might’ve expected more to be made of BAFTA’s lack of diversity in the evening's speeches, the next most poignant addressing of the issue came from Rebel Wilson , who presented the award for Best Director. She joked about putting her red and black gown together from two dresses she already had in her wardrobe (a nod to BAFTA's sustainability plea for stars to wear something they already owned ): "The black is from the funeral I went to for the film Cats," she said, earning the first sincere laugh from the audience all evening. And fair play to her; Rebel went on to mock her own film before using it to point out the "lack of felines" nominated in the directing category – the most notable female omissions being Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, and Olivia Wilde for Booksmart. "Looking at this category – Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho – I don’t think I could do what they do," Rebel said, before adding: "I just don’t have the balls."