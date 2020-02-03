When host Graham Norton took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall to introduce the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, there was a cute video montage reviewing the year in film. We saw shots from some of our favourites: Hustlers, Queen & Slim, Harriet and Waves, to name but a few. What a pity none of those films was actually nominated…
It’s no secret that there was an air of resentment towards the BAFTAs this year. Once again, #BAFTAsSoWhite was trending on Twitter when the 2020 nominations dropped as critics and film fans alike complained about the Academy’s lack of diversity. Joker (a film that's no stranger to controversy itself) received 11 nominations and when picking up the award for Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix used his 90 seconds of stage time to acknowledge "systemic racism" in Hollywood before calling on people who have benefited from a "system of oppression" and stating: "[We] are the ones who have to dismantle it – that’s on us."
Though we might’ve expected more to be made of BAFTA’s lack of diversity in the evening's speeches, the next most poignant addressing of the issue came from Rebel Wilson, who presented the award for Best Director. She joked about putting her red and black gown together from two dresses she already had in her wardrobe (a nod to BAFTA's sustainability plea for stars to wear something they already owned): "The black is from the funeral I went to for the film Cats," she said, earning the first sincere laugh from the audience all evening. And fair play to her; Rebel went on to mock her own film before using it to point out the "lack of felines" nominated in the directing category – the most notable female omissions being Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, and Olivia Wilde for Booksmart. "Looking at this category – Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho – I don’t think I could do what they do," Rebel said, before adding: "I just don’t have the balls."
The two highest accolades for women went to Renée Zellweger and Laura Dern, who took home the awards for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively. Accepting the award for her scene-stealing performance in Marriage Story, Laura paid tribute to her mum Diane Ladd, who won the same award when Laura was 6 years old for Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore. When asked backstage about her 'Dernaissance', she said: "Roles are changing because culture is changing. People say, 'Wow, you’ve played a couple of powerful women this year.' Well, because there are a couple of powerful women to play. Women are CEOs, heads of finance and divorce lawyers. And they weren’t 15 years ago."
Other highlights of the evening included Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor. He was unable to attend the ceremony due to family commitments but asked co-star Margot Robbie, who was nominated twice in the Best Supporting Actress category (for Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood and Bombshell), to accept on his behalf. "Hey, Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!" she read in a quick jab at Brexit, before telling the audience that Brad intended to call the award "Harry" because he’s "looking forward to taking it back to America."
Other pleasant moments included seeing Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson reunited to announce the winner of Outstanding Debut (Bait) and Unbothered UK favourites Jodie Turner-Smith and Naomi Ackie share the stage to co-present the award for Best Documentary to the urgent, harrowing and brilliant For Sama. Following in the footsteps of Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega, Top Boy and Blue Story breakout star Micheal Ward won the BAFTA Rising Star award (much to his mum's delight).
“You have to see the opportunities” #EERisingStar winner Micheal Ward (@onlymikes_) ✨🏆#EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/1xfrSUoRqj— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020
See the full list of winners below:
Best film
WINNER: 1917
Best actress
WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best actor
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Best director
WINNER: 1917 – Sam Mendes
Best casting
WINNER: Joker
EE rising star award (voted for by the public)
WINNER: Micheal Ward
Best film not in the English language
WINNER: Parasite
Best special visual effects
WINNER: 1917
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best original screenplay
WINNER: Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Best documentary
WINNER: For Sama
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
WINNER: Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
Best adapted screenplay
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Best supporting actress
WINNER: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Best cinematography
WINNER: 1917
Best editing
WINNER: Le Mans '66
Best costume design
WINNER: Little Women
Best production design
WINNER: 1917
Best sound
WINNER: 1917
Best original score
WINNER: Joker
Best British short film
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Best British short animation
WINNER: Grandad Was a Romantic
Best makeup and hair
WINNER: Bombshell
Best animated film
WINNER: Klaus
Oustanding British film
WINNER: 1917
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Andy Serkis
BAFTA fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
