Awkwafina’s trajectory in Hollywood looks very different from past winners in her categories.From two-time champs Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Adams to rising young mega-talents like Saoirse Ronan not one of them had to scrape at acclaim through some mix of self-created #trending fame, years toiling away at comedy, and moxie. They were all quickly welcomed into the upper echelons of acting with open arms and given the award recognition that come with it. Lawrence enjoyed her first Oscar nomination in January 2011 when she was hailed as the ingenue of our generation for her role in Winter’s Bone. Lawrence’s darling status was announced less than a year-and-a-half after starring in the oft-forgotten TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. In 2001, Adams appeared as a mutant teen in WB superhero drama Smallville. By 2006, she was an Oscar nominee for her star-making turn in Junebug. Ronan received an Oscar nomination for her third-ever film, Atonement. She was 13 at the time.