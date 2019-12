In case you didn't feel like 2019 flew by, it's already time to talk about the biggest award show contenders for the 2020 slate. Everything from Hustlers to Succession is covered in the first major award show for movies and TV of the year: the Golden Globes. This year's 2020 nominees illustrate why its known as one of the more unpredictable shows. Chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association , the shows and series selected for consideration range from super buzzy (hello, Marriage Story and its Gotham Awards sweep ) to the wild card (I bet you totally forgot about Where'd You Go Bernadette). And that's just movies — the Globes also award the best of TV, which means we should see some of the Roys and the Starks among the nominees as well. Let's hope Ricky Gervais can keep up as host . (He should, it's his fifth go around.)