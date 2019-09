Who Actually Votes For The Golden Globes?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association consists of 90 journalists from 55 countries around the world. According to the HFPA website, the group's journalists have a combined readership of more than 250 million. They write for a range of global publications, from the Daily Telegraph in England and the China Times. To give you an idea of just how international this body is, take a look at its leadership. The organisation's president, Meher Tatna, is from India; vice president Anke Hofman is from Germany; treasurer Ali Sar is from Russia; and executive secretary Janet Nepales is from the Philippines.