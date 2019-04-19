While everyone in Ramy Hassan’s life is worried about whether he’ll find a wife before his hairline recedes, those watching the soundtrack of Hulu’s Ramy will leave audiences with zero worries. The new series from first generation Muslim comedian Ramy Youssef deals with what it means to be American and Muslim. Specifically, Ramy’s trying to juggle work, faith, and dating, often at the same time. But the dramedy also allows room for other Muslim voices including his mom Maysa (Hiam Abbass), sister Dena (May Calamawy), and cousin Amani (Rosaline Elbay). The same can be said of Ramy’s soundtrack, which is filled with different Arabic artists from the past and present.
The show is largely soundtracked by Egyptian artists – fitting since Youssef is Egyptian-American – with songs from classic crooner Abdel Halim Hafez, whose hooks earned him a fan in Jay-Z. Watching the show, though, it’s clear Ramy’s favorite band is Al Massrieen, an Egyptian funk band that pops up numerous times over the course of the first 10 episodes, all of which are streaming now. As is the band’s discography, thanks to Habibi Funk records, who made it available to American audiences two years ago.
The show’s eclectic playlist also includes French ballads, Aussie indie pop, and a Robyn banger off last year’s Honey. But mostly, Ramy’s soundtrack is a mix of Arabic past and present, a mix of new hip-hop influence and classic Egyptian sounds, which is basically the same combo that makes Ramy Ramy. It’s this international music mix that helps Youssef tell his story of being a Muslim millennial trying to figure out how to balance it all. And it’s one you’ll definitely want to hear.