While everyone in Ramy Hassan’s life is worried about whether he’ll find a wife before his hairline recedes, those watching the soundtrack of Hulu’s Ramy will leave audiences with zero worries. The new series from first generation Muslim comedian Ramy Youssef deals with what it means to be American and Muslim. Specifically, Ramy’s trying to juggle work, faith, and dating, often at the same time. But the dramedy also allows room for other Muslim voices including his mom Maysa (Hiam Abbass), sister Dena (May Calamawy), and cousin Amani (Rosaline Elbay). The same can be said of Ramy’s soundtrack, which is filled with different Arabic artists from the past and present.