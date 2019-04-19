The show’s eclectic playlist also includes French ballads, Aussie indie pop, and a Robyn banger off last year’s Honey. But mostly, Ramy’s soundtrack is a mix of Arabic past and present, a mix of new hip-hop influence and classic Egyptian sounds, which is basically the same combo that makes Ramy Ramy. It’s this international music mix that helps Youssef tell his story of being a Muslim millennial trying to figure out how to balance it all. And it’s one you’ll definitely want to hear.