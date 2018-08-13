The Problem With Crazy Rich Asians Is That It’s Not Actually About Us

The way we gloss over the reality of Asian-Americans’ relationship with Asians was one of the reasons I loved the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy. Written by Chinese-Singaporean Kevin Kwan in 2013, Western media touted the first novel as a soap-opera-like peek into the dramatic world of old-moneyed Chinese in Singapore. The sole Asian-American in the book, Rachel Chu, goes through her own Motherland Moment as she contends with her rich boyfriend’s unwelcoming family, who believes that she’s a gold-digger after their wealth. But sandwiched between descriptions of million-dollar shopping sprees and top-shelf real estate was something much more hard boiled: frank discussions of the particularly uncomfortable double-standards some Asian-American men place on Asian-American women, the racism of East Asians towards Southeast Asians, and the hierarchy of the Chinese diaspora (land-owning overseas Chinese on top, then Hong Kong Chinese, then Taiwanese, followed by Mainland Chinese, and finally ABCs — American-Born Chinese — bringing up the rear). Kwan identifies these prejudices is as cavalier as matter-of-factly as his characters namedrop luxury labels. It was thrilling. It was also terrible in its truth.