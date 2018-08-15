Skip navigation!
Crazy Rich Asians
Movies
Is This Movie The Next
Love, Actually
?
by
Kaitlin Reilly
The opulent, addictive book hits the big screen
Entertainment
Crazy Ripped Asians
by
Bourree Lam
Movies
10 Ways The
Crazy Rich Asians
Movie
Is Different From The Book
by
Elena Nicolaou
Music
Crazy Rich Asians
Landed “Yellow” With An Amazing Letter To Coldplay...
by
Sarah Midkiff
Work & Money
Here Are the Best IRL Crazy Rich Asians Instagram Accounts to Follow
Ludmila Leiva
Aug 15, 2018
Work & Money
Do You Need To Tell Your S.O. That You're (Crazy) Rich
Kasandra Brabaw
Aug 15, 2018
Movies
Is Nick Young From
Crazy Rich Asians
A Bad Boyfriend? An Investigation
Anne Cohen
Aug 15, 2018
Movies
How This Subtle End Credits Interaction Sets Up The Sequel To
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Crazy Rich Asians. The ending of Crazy Rich Asians is such a whirlwind we wouldn't blame you if you missed th
by
Elena Nicolaou
Wellness
Is It Okay If Your Partner’s Parents Don’t Like You
Crazy Rich Asians might be about a group of people so wealthy that they can afford to drop millions on a pair of earrings without thinking about it, but th
by
Kimberly Truong
Movies
Everything We Know About A
Crazy Rich Asians
Sequel
Last summer, I brought Kevin Kwan's paperback Crazy Rich Asians on vacation, and finished the novel in two whirlwind days. My next move was obvious, i
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Crazy Rich Asians
& Putting Women Of Color In The Cinder...
Most of us can recite the story of Cinderella, her glass slipper, and the handsome rich prince she nabs in our sleep. It’s a fairy tale that has enamored
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
How To Look Rich, According To The Makeup Artist Behind
Crazy...
Crazy Rich Asians is expected to be a blockbuster hit for more than one reason. Some are saying it's a huge step in Hollywood for Asian representation
by
Samantha Sasso
Work & Money
What Does Seeing Asians As “Crazy Rich” Achieve
The movie Crazy Rich Asians opens with an uncharacteristically bedraggled Eleanor Young (Michelle Yeoh), a wealthy Singaporean matriarch and the antagonist
by
Mimi Wong
Movies
What The Stars Of
Crazy Rich Asians
Have To Say About Th...
Crazy Rich Asians is a sublime rom-com, but you don’t have to take it from me, a subjective writer who watched the entire movie through a veil of tears.
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
For
Crazy Rich Asians
Star Awkwafina, Fame Is Just "A Un...
On the day I speak to Awkwafina, she’s on the cusp of a movie star moment. We are approximately T-minus five hours and forty minutes until the Crazy Rich
by
Anne Cohen
Crazy Rich Asians
The Problem With Crazy Rich Asians Is That It’s Not Actually Abou...
Nearly every single Asian-American I've met has experienced the Lunch Box Moment. For me, it was when my black bean dessert paste nearly caused a riot
by
Connie Wang
Beauty
Your
Crazy Rich Asians
Crush Got His Start At Hair Salons
Before the premiere of his first big film, the dreamy leading man of Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding, did something that probably no other actor would do
by
Rachel Lubitz
Movie Reviews
Crazy Rich Asians
Is Glitzy, Glamorous, Groundbreaking —...
Warning: This review contains mild spoilers for Crazy Rich Asians, which hits theaters August 15. At some point in the glitzy, colorful extravaganza that i
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Is
Crazy Rich Asians
Based On A True Story
Each scene in Crazy Rich Asians, out August 15, is more lavish than the last. While watching the Singapore-bound airplane suite that features two full-size
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
Trust Us — You'll Need This
Crazy Rich Asians
Family Tree
You have to feel for Rachel Chu, Constance Wu’s character in the upcoming movie adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians. She boards a plane to Singapore under th
by
Elena Nicolaou
Books & Art
Author Kevin Kwan On The World Of
Crazy Rich Asians
— AK...
Sitting in a tiny screening room by himself, Kevin Kwan watched as the characters he’d created in his 2013 book Crazy Rich Asians began their second life
by
Elena Nicolaou
