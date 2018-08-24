Crazy Ripped Asians

This past weekend, Crazy Rich Asians opened to an expectations-busting $34 million box office. It was a relief, in many ways. Now, the discussion around the movie has gone beyond the blanket praise leading up to the film’s release to a more critical examination of some deeper (or at least different) questions beyond the party line that the movie is unquestionably a good thing for Asian Americans. But I posit that there’s one aspect of the movie that we can all agree on: I’m talking about the abs. All one thousand of them.