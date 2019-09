Crazy Ripped Asians

This is exactly what Crazy Rich Asians gives us, whether you want to call it progress or not. It gives us not one, but a handful of rich, handsome men with abs so angular, you wonder how they don’t shred the $400 Turnbull & Asser shirts they’re wearing. It’s nice to think that Jon Chu’s inclinations to portray men this way came from an urge to be genre breaking, t he conversations that led up to this moment where Asian men can be portrayed this way. By presenting Asian men not only as desirable romantic partners but as sexy AF on screen, it’s breaking a decades long racial-sexual hierarchy in American pop culture. So as I was saying all along, you really can’t argue with these abs.