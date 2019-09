And then in 2012, Awkwafina had her first hit, 2012’s viral YouTube anthem, “My Vag,” which launched her into this trajectory. “She’s the person that didn’t grow up,” Lum said of her alter-ego. “She’s the person in high school, when you have a sleepover with your best friends, and crazily running around, jumping off beds. And Nora is the person who outgrew that a long time ago, and had to deal with all the neuroses of adulthood, and the social cues, and being paranoid and nervous and financially responsible, and scared about being crazy, scared about the aftermath of saying stuff. So, in many ways, Awkwafina induces the panic attacks, and Nora kind of takes them.”