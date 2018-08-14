The evening is the biggest night for Asian Americans in Hollywood in nearly 25 years, and all day director Jon Chu has been sending pictures of crews shutting down Hollywood Boulevard in front of Grauman’s Chinese Theater. At the moment Awkwafina is eating lunch, enjoying a rare break between back-to-back interviews. Even through the munches (which she very politely apologizes for, but hey, a girl’s gotta eat) you can tell—she is psyched. “It’s such a proud moment,” the 29-year-old tells Refinery29. “Everyone knew on the cast while we were filming it, and even before, that this was going to be big, bigger than us, bigger than we could ever imagine. And it’s really culminating right now.”