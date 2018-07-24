“It’s Alistair Cheng, Eddy’s little brother. He’s a film producer. No one takes him seriously. Everyone’s like, ‘What does he do?’ there’s a running joke about what he actually does, and who he actually works for, even though it’s totally stated — he works for one of the best directors in the world. Everyone’s dismissive of that. I really do identify with him in many ways. For so many years — and this was really before I started writing books, when I worked in creative consulting — no one knew what I did. I was once at a cocktail party with my parents, and I witnessed them being asked, ‘What does your son do?’ I think my father finally said, ‘He works in radio.’ That was his answer. Another time, a cousin who I’d long been out of touch with was coming to visit New York. He said, ‘I heard you were a guitarist.’ He thought I was in a band. People could not grasp that I had a career in the creative space.”