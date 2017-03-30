An absolute dream come true with many people to thank ? Firstly #WarnerBros, #ColorForce and #IvanhoePictures for putting their trust in me for such an amazing role. @jonmchu for tracking me down out of the thousands of fantastic talent here in Asia, having belief in me and spearheading such an awesome movie. @kevinkwanbooks for writing one of the most entertaining and enjoyable books that we have all come to love (The third installment is out soon!). @wonstancecoo and @michelleyeoh_official are some of the strongest voices for women and Asians across the world, it truly is a gift to have the chance to work with them on this exciting new journey. Literally bursting at the seams in anticipation! And of course thankyooooouuu to everybody who have sent words of congratulations and support, love you all! Xxx
