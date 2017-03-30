Story from Movies

Meet The New Crazy Rich Asians Star

Meghan De Maria
For all of Hollywood's recent progress toward inclusivity, Asians are still woefully underrepresented in Hollywood. With his new project, Crazy Rich Asians, director Jon M. Chu hopes to change that.
The film is based on Kevin Kwan's book of the same name. We already knew Fresh Off the Boat star Constance Wu would be starring in the movie, but we didn't know who the male lead would be. Now, we have an answer: Chu has cast newcomer Henry Golding.

Always, always a treat filming in Bangkok. Food and people are amazing as ever ?

A post shared by Henry Golding (@henrygolding) on

The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news on Tuesday, and we couldn't be more excited. Golding will star as Nick Young, opposite Wu's Rachel Chu. The actor shared an Instagram post announcing the news, and it's clear he's very invested in the project.
Advertisement

An absolute dream come true with many people to thank ? Firstly #WarnerBros, #ColorForce and #IvanhoePictures for putting their trust in me for such an amazing role. @jonmchu for tracking me down out of the thousands of fantastic talent here in Asia, having belief in me and spearheading such an awesome movie. @kevinkwanbooks for writing one of the most entertaining and enjoyable books that we have all come to love (The third installment is out soon!). @wonstancecoo and @michelleyeoh_official are some of the strongest voices for women and Asians across the world, it truly is a gift to have the chance to work with them on this exciting new journey. Literally bursting at the seams in anticipation! And of course thankyooooouuu to everybody who have sent words of congratulations and support, love you all! Xxx

A post shared by Henry Golding (@henrygolding) on

The film's casting wasn't easy for its director, though. Chu has been open about the fact that filling the movie's roles has been a challenge, addressing the issue in a BuzzFeed interview earlier this month. Chu had posted a video asking actors to post their audition tapes online in an open casting call.
"When you have a wide range of characters that you're supposed to find, they're not going to be people you know necessarily," Chu told BuzzFeed. "When I do a 'regular' movie with Caucasian actors as the leads, actors are everywhere." The director explained that while there are plenty of talented Asian actors, they don't often have the exposure and representation white actors might.
For all the positive praise Chu and the film have garnered, though, it looks like Golding's casting has a few detractors. An article in the South China Morning Post cites several online commenters who've criticized Golding's casting, since he is half-English. But it seems like most people are thrilled to get to know the up-and-coming actor.
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series