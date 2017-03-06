In the interview with Buzzfeed, the director says that the biggest problem with finding the right people to cast in this film is that traditionally Asian actors are not given enough access to agents, managers, and casting directors. "When I do a ‘regular’ movie with Caucasian actors as the leads, actors are everywhere," he says. The problem, he explains, is that they're inexperienced because they are rarely given the opportunity to hone their work: "There are not parts for these people, and so … why would they have a manager?... It’s a systemic problem because there aren’t enough leading-man roles for people to cut their teeth on and learn how to be a leading man. As an Asian male myself, I feel like this representation is very important to me, and I want it to be a range of dudes that have a range of looks and feels, so it’s not just one-note either." To find those nuanced actors right for the roles takes time, and time means slower production, and slower production means more money spent.