What’s more: Growing up, the Asian actors I saw on screen typically played tired stereotypes, like math geeks, martial artists, wimpy sidekicks, or exotic beauties — not action heroes — and it made me believe that being Asian was somehow embarrassing.



Now that I’m in my 20s, I’ve outgrown that. But I don’t want future generations of Asians to feel the same way I once did. Even though Asians actors do seem to be making headway (here I’m thinking of Asian-Canadian actor Hayden Szeto, who plays Hailee Steinfeld’s love interest in The Edge of Seventeen, as well as the casts of in-the-works movies like Crazy Rich Asians and the revamp of Mulan), Hollywood still has a long way to go when it comes to representing all people of color, Asians among them. The Golden Globe picks for this year were still disappointing on that front. But I’m hopeful that 2017 nominations will turn out to be a bit brighter.

