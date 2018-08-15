How To Look Rich, According To The Makeup Artist Behind Crazy Rich Asians

Tell us about the nail polish.

"Everybody had to have their own nail color in Crazy Rich Asians. We had the craziest colors on set, like one that was made of pure gold. We even hired a nail colorist to paint little designs on the cast's nails, mostly for the character Kitty Pong (Fiona Xie). It was important for everyone to have a different color. For example, Nick's family wore polish that was more elaborate, but Rachel didn't wear any nail polish in most of her scenes until she got to Singapore. There she had on special colors to match the environment she was in. But she was the only main female character to go without in the film at some point. Everybody else constantly had a nail color."