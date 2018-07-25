Once in Singapore, Rachel will be enmeshed in the money-fueled politics of Nick’s sprawling family. Worse, as Nick’s girlfriend, she’ll be under intense scrutiny by everyone – especially his mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh). You know what would've helped Rachel navigate this nest of vipers significantly? A portable, handy dandy family tree that she could've consulted before each gathering. We're better boyfriends than Nick, clearly, because we've created this Crazy Rich Asians family tree of the most significant relationships you'll encounter in the movie — though the book is bursting with even more characters (seriously, poor Rachel).