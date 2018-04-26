For all its opulence and extravagance, Crazy Rich Asians is just a spin on a classic love scenario: Boy and girl meet; boy and girl fall in love; boy and girls' families complicate everything.
Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu in the upcoming movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan's addictive book trilogy, thinks her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) is just about perfect. And that's without knowing that he hails from one of Singapore's wealthiest families. When they travel to Singapore for Nick's friend's wedding, Rachel realizes that she's dating "the Prince William of Asia." He's not just rich. He's crazy rich.
Kwan's novels are bursting with singular, unforgettable characters — like Rachel's Singaporean best friend, and Nick's cold, manipulative mother. Judging by the recently released trailer, these characters will be translated to the screen perfectly. Crazy Rich Asians is notable for its all-Asian cast — an unfortunate rarity in Hollywood. Here's a round-up of the cast of Crazy Rich Asians, and the actors and actresses you can bet you'll be seeing around. Hopefully we'll be seeing Henry Golding around a lot.