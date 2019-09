Inside Our Fascination With The Filthy Rich

There's the one percent and there's the one percent of the one percent. This is a story about the latter. They only fly private, wouldn’t think twice about dropping $2,000 for a pizza covered in 24-karat gold , and put deposits on a casual chance at space travel . In recent years, they have become not just real-life people about whom we occasionally hear astounding stories but also the captivating characters who dominate our television screens. And on October 11 — when Dynasty , one of The CW’s most anticipated new shows, premieres — we’re going to start seeing a lot more of them. There's glamour, intrigue, and cat fighting, and bets are on that this will be the next series to bank on our seemingly endless appetite for diving into the lives of the filthy rich. If psychology, consumer behavior, and the history of entertainment hold true, these hunches are spot on.