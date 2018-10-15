Skip navigation!
Ava Feuer
Dedicated Feature
How I Overcame My Lifelong Confidence Struggle
Tiffany Zubal
Oct 15, 2018
Work & Money
How To Navigate 8 Tricky Salary Situations
Ava Feuer
Oct 3, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Why More Women Need To Be Building Companies For Women
Ava Feuer
Sep 14, 2018
Dedicated Feature
Meet The 3 Women Behind Reebok's Innovative New Sports Bra
Your breasts deserve the best, but they don’t always get it. And honestly, with so much attention on why breasts deserve a place on Instagram and
by
Ava Feuer
Home
Home Buys You'd Never Think Of Buying (But Absolutely Should)
When it comes to your home, chances are you’ve already got the necessities covered: bedding that's a pleasure to curl up in after a particularly tough
by
Ava Feuer
Entertainment
Inside Our Fascination With The Filthy Rich
There's the one percent and there's the one percent of the one percent. This is a story about the latter. They only fly private, wouldn’t think twice
by
Ava Feuer
Health
It’s Hard To Believe The Human Body Can Do This
There are those of us who, on a good day, can touch our toes (without bending our knees). And then there’s Olga Karmansky, a rhythmic gymnast turned
by
Ava Feuer
Health
These Are The Mothers Hollywood Is Ignoring — But Shouldn't
The frazzled, overwrought mom. The mom who has everything together and smiles through the whole thing. The helicopter mom who lives only for her kids. We
by
Ava Feuer
Health
How This Olympian Is Changing The Image Of Muslim Women
If you don’t recognize the name Ibtihaj Muhammad, you likely know the sabre fencer for her barrier-breaking accomplishments. This summer, Muhammad
by
Ava Feuer
Health
This Dancer Is Turning The Ballerina Stereotype On Its Head
Take a second to conjure up an image of the typical ballerina; you likely won't visualize Brazilian-born Ingrid Silva. But Silva, who is who is currently
by
Ava Feuer
Living
6 Foolproof Comebacks For Every Backhanded Compliment
By the time you entered pre-school, you knew the rules. It’s important to share. Always say please and thank you. And some things are better left
by
Ava Feuer
Health
How Stress REALLY Affects Millennial Women
In Status: Stressed, Refinery29 is teaming up with Secret, the expert in stress sweat, to have an honest, passionate conversation about the role of stress
by
Ava Feuer
Food & Drinks
The Busy Girl's Guide To Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
On any given day — heck, we’re not even talking about particularly long days — there are a whole host of obstacles that get in the way of cooking
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
This 3-In-1 Ab Move Really Works
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Wellness
How To Keep Your New Year’s Resolution Game Strong
Finally putting the kibosh on saying “sorry” to everyone. Tripling your savings. Taking that bucket list trip. We like to consider ourselves dreamers,
by
Ava Feuer
Home
The Transformative Tricks Only Interior Designers Know
Call this a wild guess, but we'd bet that your sparkly, responsible 2016 budget doesn't include thousands of dollars to spend on expert home-makeover
by
Ava Feuer
Food & Drinks
The Best Thing Ever To Happen To Oreo Cookies
There's an old trick that we learned in our elementary-school spelling classes that goes as follows: Dessert has two Ss, because you always want more. And
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
The Most Legit Workout Move You’ve Ever Tried
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
One Move For Killer Abs
Looking to kick off a new fitness routine or enhance your current workout? Our 60 Seconds To Fit video series is here to help. This short clip, produced
by
Ava Feuer
Home
Easy Sofa Upgrades That Will Transform Your Living Room
Congratulations! You have a living room — or at least a living area — in your pad. While this fact alone is something to be celebrated, there is
by
Ava Feuer
Entertainment
We Could Watch These Guys Dance All Day
If ballet sends visions of pink tutus and sugarplum fairies through your head, you might be surprised to meet two of the genre’s coolest rising stars,
by
Ava Feuer
Home
This Desk Makeover Has Productivity-Boosting Powers
There’s a desk somewhere under there, right? We can’t count the number of times we’ve quietly muttered this about our own workspaces — nor can
by
Ava Feuer
Fitness
Summer Workout Tips From L.A.’s Top Trainers
We have a love-hate relationship with working out in the summer. Yes, we can finally get off the treadmill and into the open air, but there are a lot of
by
Ava Feuer
