I can definitely see why these smells would draw people in. The line is also really accessible price-wise.

"Yes. The reality is that not everything I do is accessible to everyone. My pillows start around $150 and my fabric is about $150 a yard. This line is priced from $3.49 to $7.49."



And since it’s coming from an environmentally responsible place, it jives with your own stuff.

"I think that was a big part of why it felt like such a natural fit. I don’t think I could’ve felt great about a line that wasn’t environmentally conscious. Method is working on making changes on a larger scale — not just to the product, but by producing it in a LEED platinum-certified plant. That made me feel we were able to make a collaboration where there were absolutely no compromises. The fragrances are really luxurious and elegant and speak to my brand, we’ve got great patterns on them, and everything’s responsibly produced."



A lot of the products in the collection (hand soaps, cleaning supplies) aren’t necessarily ones we think of as luxe or elegant. I think that’s partially because they go in your bathroom. How can you make that space cooler?

"Your accessories are one thing to think about. Steer clear of matching everything and search for beautiful vessels. That could be something as simple as a tin cup or a piece made of marble. It could be a beautiful mug from a local ceramics place. It could be something you found at a flea market. It’s about finding a few things that are more personal, which you might normally display in a kitchen or dining space, and then bringing them into the bathroom.



"From there, think about textiles. Your shower curtain, hand towels, and bath mat don’t all need to match. Hand towels are an easy thing to switch out regularly and experiment with."



Speaking of experimenting, committing to a trend in your home is a different ball game than committing to one in your closet. What’s your best advice?

"I struggle a little bit with the whole trend thing in the home. It really comes down to making sure that the trend actually resonates with you, that you feel it on a larger level. Because in your home, you’re gonna live with it longer. And you’re gonna get sick of it more easily than something you wear. You put something on, but you’re not necessarily looking at yourself wearing it all day.



"The second thing is, if you think something might be right for you, bring it in in a smaller way and see how you like to live with that at first. If you love it, then maybe that’s when you invest in the larger statement piece. If you love these shibori hand soaps, and continue to be excited about them, look for other ways to bring the pattern into your home. Find what resonates with you."