Interior Designer Advice & Style
Work & Money
I'm A Creative Director Making $137K
by
Ludmila Leiva
The Bachelorette
Inside Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s History As An Interior Designer
Olivia Harrison
May 13, 2019
Interior Designer Advice & Style
12 Colors You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Summer, According To Interior Designers
Cait Munro
May 3, 2019
The Shoebox
The Shoebox: What To Do When Your Kitchen Has No Counter Space
Mandy Cheng
Apr 19, 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Kim Kardashian West Finally Revealed How Her Ultra-Minimalist Bat...
When Vogue shot its 73 Questions video with Kim Kardashian West, no one had any idea that the sink inside her bathroom would become a star. After the
by
Olivia Harrison
Paid Content
Down With FOMO — Here’s How To Find The Joy In Hosting At Home
Still craving more outdoor inspo? You're invited to CB2's upcoming 'Lets Leisure’ event in partnership with Domino and Refinery29.
by
Eliza Dumais
Home Decor
An Interior Designer & Her Client On How To Make The Most Of A Sm...
If you're a city dweller and you have an outdoor space — no matter how oddly shaped or diminutive — you're probably well aware that you're lucky.
by
Cait Munro
Wallpaper
Struggling To Style Trendy Printed Wallpaper? Look No Further
Printed wallpaper is among the most popular interior design trends of the moment, and thanks to today's easy peel-and-stick technology, it's an option for
by
Cait Munro
Home Tours
Inside A Marc Jacobs VP's Stylish Brooklyn Home
When Jennifer Sagum embarked on a gut renovation of her family’s Williamsburg home, she need not look far for inspiration. Having spent the past
by
Christiane Lemieux
Home Decor
We Asked Interior Designers What Colors They're Decorating W...
We get it: You probably don't have the cash or the inclination to make over your apartment with every passing season. (If somehow you do, please teach us
by
Cait Munro
Home
These Cheap Target Home Buys Will Make Your Apartment Instantly F...
While the first day of spring didn't immediately usher in sunnier days, it's definitely on the way (we hope). And when it comes to home decor, that means
by
Michelle Santiago...
The Shoebox
The Shoebox: Where Do You Store Shoes Once You Run Out Of Closet ...
Welcome to The Shoebox, Refinery29's small space advice column. With the help of Homepolish interior designer Ashlie Broderic, we'll tackle all your
by
Ashlie Broderic
TV Shows
Why You Need To Watch
Instant Hotel
This Instant
As most fans know, reality TV can be split up into several different categories. There are home renovations shows, competition shows, and shows that
by
Olivia Harrison
Wallpaper
Peel On, Peel Off: The Indecisive Person's Cheap Solution To...
Thanks to its regular appearances everywhere from Instagram to HGTV to HGTV's Instagram, it can be hard to imagine a time when wallpaper was considered
by
Cait Munro
Anthropologie
11 Items From Anthropologie's Spring Home Collection That Wi...
That nasty polar vortex that's currently sweeping across the nation has people all over stuck indoors, and while most of us are happy to not be outside
by
Olivia Harrison
Ikea Home
Ikea's Latest Innovation Is A New Take On Customizable Furni...
Everyone's bedroom is different, so why should we rely on one size fits all furniture? Ikea says we don't have to. Today, the Swedish home goods giant
by
Olivia Harrison
Home Decor
29 Home Gifts Under $29 For Effortless Holiday Shopping
Bigger, more expensive home buys (like furniture) might be apartment essentials, but they aren't exactly what pulls a space together; it's the small
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home Decor
4 Interior Design Experts Reveal 2019's Biggest Home Trends
As much as we're suckers for new trends when it comes to fashion and beauty (hello, mesh turtlenecks and vibrant hair colors), often, we forget they can
by
Cait Munro
Home
How I Completely Redesigned My Bedroom In One Day
I've tackled many jobs on my YouTube series "Lucie for Hire" — from learning to be a hair colorist to dancing with the Radio City Rockettes, my
by
Lucie Fink
Home Decor
A Disco Ball Is The Unexpected Accessory Your Apartment Deserves
It’s not just the fashion world that’s engaged in an ongoing love affair with the '70s. Take a look around beloved stores like CB2 and IKEA and
by
Cait Munro
Home
Blake Lively Is Finally Fulfilling Her Dream Of Being An Interior...
Way back in 2009, Blake Lively told Marie Claire, "One day I will have my own interior decorating firm." In that same interview, she explained that she
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
For Just Under $3M, You Could Live Italian-Style In The
Call ...
Call Me By Your Name, the Oscar-nominated film that swept us all off our feet, wouldn't have been the same without that gorgeous home. Timotheé Chalamet
by
Meagan Fredette
Home
5 Interior Designers Redecorate A Room For Under $100
One of our biggest dilemmas in life is that our champagne tastes for cute home products are in direct conflict with our beer budgets. With every changing
by
Venus Wong
Living
This Instagram Star's Apartment Is The Stuff Unicorn Dreams ...
Perhaps you’ve stumbled on real-life unicorn woman, Amina Mucciolo’s Instagram, during a late night scroll. Or, maybe you’ve seen her in
by
Marquita Harris
Home
20 Products You Need For The Dreamiest Bar Cart
To us, owning a well-curated bar cart is one ultimate hallmark of sophistication. Once a popular staple in mid-century American households, the rolling
by
Venus Wong
Home
This Easy Trick Will Transform Your Rental Apartment
The first step to nesting in a new home is to make the place feel like your own. And, there's no better canvas on which to imbue your personality than
by
Venus Wong
Home
Even Queen Elizabeth Needs Design Advice
Polish up your Pinterest boards and binge-watch your favorite design shows, because Queen Elizabeth is looking for someone with a discerning eye to add
by
Christopher Luu
Living
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Giving Us Major Design Goals With Her Of...
Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is happily celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, might not be the first celeb you look to for design
by
Christopher Luu
Work & Money
A Week In NYC On A $50,000 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennial women how they
by
You
Home
The Transformative Tricks Only Interior Designers Know
Call this a wild guess, but we'd bet that your sparkly, responsible 2016 budget doesn't include thousands of dollars to spend on expert home-makeover
by
Ava Feuer
Home
Interior Designers Reveal Their Favorite Paint Colors
If you’re looking for paint colors for your home, you can read designer recommendations all day long. But we thought the best way to make designers play
by
One Kings Lane
