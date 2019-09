We get it: You probably don't have the cash or the inclination to make over your apartment with every passing season. (If somehow you do, please teach us your ways.) But just because you're not going to do a full-on decor overhaul doesn't mean there aren't simple ways to lean into the spring spirit. Plus, now that you can rent items like throw pillows and shams from West Elm using Rent The Runway Unlimited, there's really no reason not to.