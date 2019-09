John McClain of John McClain Design is touting an all-in approach to colour. "The colours for spring 2019 are like a smorgasbord of fresh fruit," he says. "Colours of kiwi, apricots, strawberries, golden apples, and blueberries combined with plant based creamy neutrals like white corn and soybean. The colours are fresh, lively and invite interaction and scream vitality; all of the things we all want after a cold and dreary winter.""In my own home, I incorporated these colours for spring with lively pillows from Greece that I picked up on a recent trip, punchy art, and an orange pouf so vibrant you’d swear it was just plucked from the tree," he adds. "Keeping the main pieces of furniture neutral will allow you to keep up with colour trends easily and relatively inexpensively; because we all know the next colour trend is just around the corner!"