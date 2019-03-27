We get it: You probably don't have the cash or the inclination to make over your apartment with every passing season. (If somehow you do, please teach us your ways.) But just because you're not going to do a full-on decor overhaul doesn't mean there aren't simple ways to lean into the spring spirit.
That's why we asked a handful of our favourite interior designers which colours they think are the best to integrate into your home right now. We learned that rich blues are having a moment, pinky-coral isn't going anywhere soon, and that even though chartreuse is a funny word, the colour itself is no laughing matter. Read on for their picks, plus advice on how to integrate the hues into your abode.
Chartreuse
"Chartreuse yellow has been one of my favourite colours to play with this season," says Cheryl Eisen, President and CEO of Interior Marketing Group. "This bright and fun, yellow-green hue is the perfect accent colour for spring. You can incorporate this shade into a space, such as your living area, with accents in artwork or colourful velvet throw pillows such as we did in our recent design of the stunning residence at 1 Great Jones Alley."
Shades of Coral
Every time you think Millennial Pink and its various offshoots are finally done, it turns out, they're not. "Pantone’s Colour of the Year, Living Coral, has been a popular choice among designers this season. I like to incorporate shades of this bright colour, such as a pale coral or blush tone pink, to add colour in a guest room or children’s room," Eisen says. "This tone of pink feels more refined and luxurious, and pairs well with warm greys, wood accents, and textured whites to add a chic, feminine touch to your space."
Eclipse
"Right now, I’m really loving darker and deeper hues for spring," says California-based interior designer Breegan Jane. "Although it seems counterintuitive, I’ve been working a lot with darker pigmentations with seasonal variations such as teal, navy, royal purple, and indigo."
"Eclipse is a lovely deep shade of blue that pairs well with almost any colour and is both serious and mysterious," says Nina Magon of Contour Interior Design in Houston. "We suggest using it as more of a neutral staple, like a sofa, in a space. Its deep tone will pair well with any colour."
Princess Blue
"I am currently working on a project using the Pantone colour for Spring 2019 Princess Blue as an inspiration," shares Tim Green, of Atlanta's Tim Green Designs. "My client loves the painting in the photo I have attached. I have created a vignette based off the colours in the painting. I love the organic feel that all these elements have."
"This is a beautiful versatile shade of blue which is vibrant without being overpowering and the perfect pop of colour to incorporate into any space," Magon agrees. "We suggest using Princess Blue as a bold accent piece, whether be a rug, art piece, or accessory, this colour will add interest and a pop of colour to your space."
Citron
"Citron is fabulous for decorative objects, accent pillows, bedding, bathroom accessories. I love adding a bold splash of Citron through fresh flowers in tones of Citron," suggests Gregory Augustine, owner and Creative Director of the Lucas Alexander Collection.
Chrome (With A Dash Of Cobalt)
"I am loving the use of chrome and cobalt blue. It is a really vibrant combination and a refreshing change of pace from the ever-popular brass that we're seeing everywhere these days," says Becky Carter of Studio Becky Carter. As for how to integrate it into your life, Carter says: "First of all, get a chrome manicure. You won't regret it. Keep an eye out for vintage tubular steel seating at flea markets and items from the 70's, then mix it up with a super saturated cobalt mohair, velvet reupholstery or pillows. It's electric!"
Muted Green
"I'm loving muted green right now, it’s such a refreshing colour and adds warmth to any space. I think people are so quick to rely on bright colours during the Spring time and there’s nothing wrong with that, but it’s fun to switch it up and incorporate something a little edgy and unexpected like Pantone 2407 C," says Ryan Saghian, an L.A.-based interior designer and furniture maker. "The best way to use this colour in your home is by adding it in subtle ways — with pillows, drapery and even art. It doesn’t have to take over a room, the key is adding just enough to catch the eye. "
All The Colours Of A Fruit Bowl
John McClain of John McClain Design is touting an all-in approach to colour. "The colours for spring 2019 are like a smorgasbord of fresh fruit," he says. "Colours of kiwi, apricots, strawberries, golden apples, and blueberries combined with plant based creamy neutrals like white corn and soybean. The colours are fresh, lively and invite interaction and scream vitality; all of the things we all want after a cold and dreary winter."
"In my own home, I incorporated these colours for spring with lively pillows from Greece that I picked up on a recent trip, punchy art, and an orange pouf so vibrant you’d swear it was just plucked from the tree," he adds. "Keeping the main pieces of furniture neutral will allow you to keep up with colour trends easily and relatively inexpensively; because we all know the next colour trend is just around the corner!"
