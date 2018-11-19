In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, in partnership with Venmo, freelance creative Bianca Valle shows off her one-bedroom apartment located in New York City's Chinatown.
It's no secret that size is a prevailing issue for most New York City apartments. But for freelance creative Bianca Valle, that’s one thing she doesn’t have to worry about. The New Yorker lives in a one-bedroom unit in the heart of Chinatown, paying only $1,500 for a space that has no trouble housing all her modern, artisanal decor. Above, check out her Sweet Digs and all their personality, from the original ceramic pots in her surprisingly large Manhattan kitchen to the only chair in her entire apartment, which she snagged by splitting the cost with her mom through the Venmo card and the Venmo app. Meanwhile, we’ll be over here pretending we don’t live in a shoebox.
