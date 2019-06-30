Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Sweet Digs
Sweet Digs
What $4,750 Can Get You In Williamsburg
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
A look inside the homes — & lives — of modern millennials.
Sweet Digs
We Each Pay $2,735 A Semester For A Two-Bed Dorm Room In San Marcos, Texas
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Sweet Digs
I Bought My Miracle Mile 4-Bedroom House For $500,000
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Sweet Digs
I Pay $2,900 For My One-Bedroom Apartment In Long Island City
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Sweet Digs
I Pay $3,775 For My One-Bedroom Apartment In The West Village
Michelle Santiago...
Jun 30, 2019
Home
My Dallas Apartment Costs $1,200 A Month — Here's How Big It Is
Jessica Chou
Jun 16, 2019
Home
I Pay $1,570 For My Brooklyn Apartment — Here's What It Looks Like
Jessica Chou
Jun 2, 2019
Dedicated Feature
My Two-Bedroom In Queens Is $1,850 — & Here’s How My Family Of 5 ...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, in partnership with Comman
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Home
I Live In Austin—& I Pay $1,450 In Rent
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 25-year-old Negeen Dargahi
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Pay $1,750 For My Los Angeles Apartment — Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 27-year-old Amber Kai show
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In Dallas — & Here's What $2,000 Will Get You
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 27-year-old Jazmine Reed-C
by
Jessica Chou
Home
We Pay $3,600 For Our New Jersey Apartment — Here's How Big It Is
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 31-year-old Ria Smith and
by
Jessica Chou
Home Tours
I Live In An Old Ice Cream Factory — & My Rent Is $3,750 A Month
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, we chat with 34-year-old A
by
Jessica Chou
Sweet Digs
I Live In A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn — & My Rent Is $1495 A Month
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 25-year-old food writer Gi
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Pay $4,675 A Month For An Apartment In Brooklyn — & It's Worth It
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Salt House founder Sarah S
by
Jessica Chou
Sweet Digs
Our Brooklyn Apartment Costs $3,150 A Month — Here’s What ...
In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 29-year-old Clemence show
by
Jessica Chou
Sweet Digs
Our Rent-Stabilized Apartment Costs $2,500 A Month — & The Bedroo...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 23-year-old Anh Nguyen sho
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In East London — & This Is What My Flat Looks Like
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 29-year-old Pip Jolley sho
by
Jessica Chou
Sweet Digs
I Live In A 2-Bedroom In Harlem — Here's How Much I Pay In Rent
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 26-year-old Rachel Herron
by
Jessica Chou
Dedicated Feature
How This Brooklynite Reinvented Her Historic Brownstone Apartment
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, in partnership with HP, bo
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Home
How I Share A Tiny NYC Studio With My S.O
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 29-year-old Kelsie Hayes b
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Love Cabins — & This $395-$550 Nashville B&B Is Country Chic
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, @cabinlo
by
Gianna Doxey
Dedicated Feature
Take A Tour Of This YouTuber's Cozy-Chic L.A. Home
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, in partnership with LG, co
by
R29 Brand Experie...
Home
My $4,200 Apartment Looks Like A Cozy Winter Wonderland
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, we check
by
Gianna Doxey
Home
Our East London House Costs $2,100 A Month — & We Have A Garden
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, 31-year-old Megan Parry sh
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live in NYC — & My $4,850 Loft Is A Wonder Of Color
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, Instagra
by
Gianna Doxey
Sweet Digs
I Share A Two-Bedroom With My Boyfriend — & We Can't Agree On Thi...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, 30-year-
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In A 3-Bedroom Apartment — & It Only Costs $1,600 A Month
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In this episode, digital media in
by
Gianna Doxey
Home
I Live On Staten Island — & We Pay $1,800 For Two-Bedroom & An Attic
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, Amanda L
by
Jessica Chou
Home
We’re YouTube Stars —& Welcome To Our $1,500 DIY-Decorated Home
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, the Sorr
by
Gianna Doxey
Home
How I Share A Tiny 460-Square-Foot Studio With My Fiancé
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, 27-year-
by
Jessica Chou
Home
We Spent $40,000 Renovating Our New York Home — This Is What It L...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, Danielle
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live In NYC & Pay $3,300 In Rent For 1,000 Square Feet Of Space
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, Chinae A
by
Jessica Chou
Home
I Live On A Boat In London — & It Cost Me $107,000
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, 30-year-
by
Jessica Chou
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted