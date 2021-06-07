Resale Apps Aren’t Just For Clothing — Here’s What You Need To Know About Second-Hand Decor Shopping
In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women and their families. This week, we tour Adobe account executive Shelby Terschuren's $2,350-a-month Brentwood, Los Angeles Apartment.
Shelby Terschuren is not afraid of Craigslist. Or Facebook Marketplace. Or OfferUp. In fact, the L.A.-based account executive is something of a connoisseur when it comes to second-hand home shopping. Case in point is her sprawling one-bedroom apartment in Brentwood — which is packed with resale finds you'd be shocked to learn didn't arrive directly from a West Elm. "You've got to be patient when you're shopping secondhand, but it's worth the wait. Some of my absolute favorite pieces in here are pre-loved," she says.
Having moved in the midst of the pandemic, Shelby hasn't exactly had the opportunity to entertain yet. But fortunately, she's had plenty of time to prep the place — it's been a primary preoccupation of hers during quarantine: "I don't draw or paint so decorating this apartment has been a really crucial creative outlet for me," she says. "I like to think of my home as my canvas." And that creative energy translates: The apartment is rife with bright '70s accents, trendy art-deco furniture pieces, and cozy, designated alcoves for her dog, Cash.
Watch the video above for a peak inside Shelby's home, and get the BTS on fixing up second-hand furniture, sectioning off a devoted work-from-home space, and crafting the ultimate smoothie bar.
