Each roommate pays prorated rent, all under $1,000 per room for this concerted three-bedroom. Pros: it has a beautiful living room with a lot of natural light, it has a private deck and a kitchen with a dishwasher, ample counter space, and plenty of storage. But three people can spread out pretty quickly, so the storage only goes so far. They’d love a larger fridge, the bathroom is so small the door can’t completely open, and the converted bedroom has no windows and French doors.