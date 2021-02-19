While the house itself has plenty of history (Kimmy's parents have been living here since 1994, when they immigrated from Jamaica), as of late, she's found time to explore new ventures here as well. "When the pandemic started, I was furloughed, so I knew I had to start to focus on all the projects I previously didn’t have time for because I was always too busy," she says. "I launched my YouTube channel, and started writing more...but I needed to upgrade my space."